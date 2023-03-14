Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $62,694,000 after buying an additional 41,416 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

