O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

ORLY stock opened at $818.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $823.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $794.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

