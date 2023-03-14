Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organigram

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Organigram by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Organigram by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Organigram by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Organigram in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Organigram by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of Organigram stock remained flat at $0.65 on Tuesday. 653,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Organigram has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Organigram will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Company Profile

