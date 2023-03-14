OriginTrail Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.56 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $131.30 million and $1.56 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

