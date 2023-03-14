Osmosis Trading Up 6.8% This Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $443.91 million and approximately $22.29 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00417807 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,979.69 or 0.28243996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.