OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCM stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $662.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $66.94.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

