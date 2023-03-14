OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTC Markets Group Trading Up 3.0 %
OTCM stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $662.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $66.94.
About OTC Markets Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OTC Markets Group (OTCM)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.