Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Up 21.5% in February

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 605,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 498,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTMO. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322,410 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTMO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,064. Otonomo Technologies has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Otonomo Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

