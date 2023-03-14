Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,452,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,542,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54,524.0 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of PCFBF stock remained flat at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.62.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
