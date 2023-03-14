Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 132.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

