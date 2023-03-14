Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 96553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Pacton Gold Trading Down 11.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$8.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacton Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.