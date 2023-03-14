Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Up 9.3%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 463,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,608,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

