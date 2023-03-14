Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 186,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ PALI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 94,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $932,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.40. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

