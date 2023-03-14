Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 238,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 4.6 %

PANL traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 315,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,044. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $284.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

