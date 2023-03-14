Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $19.94 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

