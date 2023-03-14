Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partners Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

PTRS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,601. Partners Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Partners Bancorp Announces Dividend

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

