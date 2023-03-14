Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 1.1% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Paychex stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.48. 368,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

