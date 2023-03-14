Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 1.1% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.48. 368,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.