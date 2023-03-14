PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

