PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCE. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,344,555 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,018,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

