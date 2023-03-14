Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Up to $31.38

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.38, but opened at $34.53. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 13,423 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $602.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 556,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

