Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.63) to GBX 1,230 ($14.99) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.52) to GBX 915 ($11.15) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,020.43.

NYSE:PSO opened at $10.22 on Friday. Pearson has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pearson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

