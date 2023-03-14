Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.63) to GBX 1,230 ($14.99) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.52) to GBX 915 ($11.15) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,020.43.
Pearson Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:PSO opened at $10.22 on Friday. Pearson has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.
Institutional Trading of Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.