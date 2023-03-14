Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFISGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $45.22 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $323.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFISGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

