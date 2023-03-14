Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $45.22 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $323.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

