Philip Liang Buys 49,800 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang purchased 49,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 415,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,924.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 9th, Philip Liang purchased 37,100 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Liang bought 30,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang purchased 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $35,375.00.
- On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang acquired 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang acquired 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang purchased 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.
- On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang purchased 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $81,773.55.
Vicarious Surgical stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 220,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,329. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $309.86 million, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.25. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
