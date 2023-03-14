Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PHT opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

