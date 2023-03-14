Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.98

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 4828742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on PSNY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 7.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.