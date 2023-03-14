Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.98

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 4828742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSNY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 7.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.