Polkadot One Day Volume Hits $379.53 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $6.45 or 0.00024455 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $5.84 billion and $379.53 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00413326 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,232.33 or 0.27918689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,292,330,393 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

