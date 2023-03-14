Pollux Coin Price Down 13.1% This Week (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002522 BTC on exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.60730426 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,723,062.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

