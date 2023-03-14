Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $88.10 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $88.10 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 735,409,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 735,200,116.413616 with 602,945,288.242892 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16484487 USD and is up 8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $9,400,114.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars.

