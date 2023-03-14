Power Co. of Canada (POW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Power Co. of Canada to post earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

POW traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$36.06. The company had a trading volume of 188,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 123.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$29.76 and a one year high of C$39.71.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins cut Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.71.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.