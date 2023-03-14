Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Power REIT stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.
Power REIT Company Profile

