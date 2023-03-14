Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

