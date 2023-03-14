Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,263,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 2,880,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance

PSGFF stock remained flat at 0.44 during trading on Tuesday. Precious Shipping Public has a 1-year low of 0.44 and a 1-year high of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.54.

Precious Shipping Public Company Profile

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

