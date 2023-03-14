Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) vs. Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Head to Head Analysis

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and Ardelyx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Ardelyx 0 1 3 0 2.75

Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Ardelyx has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.86%. Given Prelude Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prelude Therapeutics is more favorable than Ardelyx.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardelyx has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Ardelyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -47.57% -44.02% Ardelyx -128.85% -95.19% -45.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Ardelyx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.69 million ($2.55) -2.31 Ardelyx $52.16 million 14.77 -$67.21 million ($0.48) -7.77

Ardelyx has higher revenue and earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prelude Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.5% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prelude Therapeutics beats Ardelyx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; PRT3645, a brain penetrant molecule that potently and selectively targets CDK4/6; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.