Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Down 4.5%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRMEGet Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 50,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 153,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

PRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

