Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Buys $20,038.02 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $20,038.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,873 shares in the company, valued at $573,521.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Primis Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 77,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,282. The company has a market capitalization of $243.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Primis Financial by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Primis Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Primis Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Primis Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

