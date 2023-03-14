Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,302,000 after buying an additional 102,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 6.3 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.