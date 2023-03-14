ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Up 31.1% in February

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,585,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,638 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 737,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $934.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. ProPetro has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ProPetro

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.