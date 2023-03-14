ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,850,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 23,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,608,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,209,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,690,094. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

