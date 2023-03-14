Proton (XPR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.88 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Proton has a market cap of $22.88 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00410016 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,095.95 or 0.27731126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 14,783,418,379 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

