Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Trading Down 36.2% This Week

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

