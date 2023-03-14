Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $24.14 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 3.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $24,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after buying an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.00. 246,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.38. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $461.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

