Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,917 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 4.4% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $34,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,372. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 848,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

