Pundi X (New) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $120.73 million and $17.83 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00412936 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,894.65 or 0.27911734 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.46755416 USD and is up 10.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $14,705,127.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

