PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from PWR’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
PWR Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
PWR Company Profile
