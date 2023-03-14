QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 319,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 217,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.