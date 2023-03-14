QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.