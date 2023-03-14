QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QualTek Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QualTek Services stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

QualTek Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ QTEKW remained flat at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. QualTek Services has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

QualTek Services Company Profile

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers.

Featured Stories

