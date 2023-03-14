Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $18.00. 4,203,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 4,096,982 shares.The stock last traded at $17.65 and had previously closed at $17.68.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Insider Activity at Qualtrics International

In related news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualtrics International news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,645,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,192,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

