Quant (QNT) Market Cap Hits $1.58 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $41.80 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $130.92 or 0.00524416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00417807 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,979.69 or 0.28243996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant is a cryptocurrency project that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency through the creation of the Overledger Network, the first blockchain operating system. The Overledger Network uses APIs to connect different blockchains and allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) for their users. Quant uses a hybrid consensus mechanism combining proof-of-stake (PoS) with proof-of-activity (PoA), a unique variant of proof-of-work (PoW). Its native cryptocurrency, QNT, is an ERC-20 token used as a means of exchange and security token on the platform, enabling holders to participate in governance and pay fees. Developers must hold QNT to create MApps on the Quant network, which are used to power the network and pay for services. The platform was cofounded by Gilbert Verdian, who served in the UK and Australian governments, and Dr Paolo Tasca, a digital economist and advisor to the UN on blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

