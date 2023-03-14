QUASA Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. QUASA has a market cap of $138.66 million and approximately $222.75 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00034982 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021808 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004003 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00216252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,940.41 or 1.00067936 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018157 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $222.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

