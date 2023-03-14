QUINT (QUINT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00005148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $2.17 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00408228 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,150.86 or 0.27593495 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

