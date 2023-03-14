QV Investors Inc. Buys 27,700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,215 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.01. 3,131,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,563. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $229.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

